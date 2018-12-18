Bologna 0-0 AC Milan: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bakayoko Sees Red in Frustrating Night for Milan

AC Milan were frustrated by their hosts Bologna as they were held to a goalless draw in a hugely uneventful game on a freezing and foggy night in northern Italy.

The first half was dominated by AC Milan, however without much threat to the Bologna goal. Bologna were seemingly quite happy and comfortable to contain Milan as they spread the ball across the pitch, ensuring they stay well organised to wait for their opportunity on the counter attack.

Bologna striker Rodrigo Palacio had the best chance of a passive first half, as his side broke down the pitch after a spell of possession from Milan. His strike from outside the area was comfortably parried away by towering Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The second half began very much in the same manner, again without too much goal mouth action. Calhanoglu had the best chance for Gattuso's side with a strike from outside the box which flew wide of Skorupski's post. Bologna's Polish goalkeeper, however, was largely untested for the majority of the forgettable clash.

AC Milan were then reduced to ten men with 15 minutes to play, after Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko was given his second yellow card after a push on Bologna's Paraguayan striker Federico Santander. With their man advantage, Bologna pushed on in the search for a winning goal, however they were unable to create any real clear chances on Donnarumma's goal.

The best moment of the match came when referee Fabio Maresca blew the full time whistle to call time on the monotonous affair.

Bologna





Key Talking Point





Bologna manager and former Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi would have loved to grab a well needed three points for his current side to help drag them away from the relegation dogfight.

Bologna defended terrifically during the game, staying well organised and compact, and as a result, they were relatively untested by Milan's ineffective attack. Inzaghi will hope Bologna can take this positive result onto their next Serie A clash away to Parma.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Skorupski 7, Danilo 7, Helander 7, Calabresi 7, Svanberg 6, Poli 8, Nagy 7, Mbaye 7, Mattiello 6, Palacio 8, Santander 6.

Substitutions: Dzemaili 7, Orsolini 7, Destro (N/A).

Star Man - Rodrigo Palacio





The 36-year-old former Inter striker looked like the fittest player on the field as he tried his best to find Bologna a priceless goal. The Argentine gave the Milan defence the run around on occasion, but he was feeding off scraps for the majority of the game.

Worst Player - Federico Santander





Probably a bit harsh on Santander. Whilst his fellow South American strike partner worked tirelessly alongside him up top, Santander seemed rather languid alongside the veteran. Clearly a physical presence for opposition defenders, Santander barely got a chance to challenge the Milan defenders.

AC Milan





Key Talking Point





There is mounting pressure on manager Gennaro Gattuso. A victory at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara could have helped to relieve some of the tensions from the Italian media, although his side seemed toothless in the attack.

They never really broke through Bologna's backline and only registered half-chances on Skorupski's goal. Questions will also be asked of striker Gonzalo Higuain, who cuts a rather frustrated figure in the Milan attack. He barely got a sniff tonight.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma 7, Zapata 6, Romagnoli 7, Rodriguez 6, Calabria 8, Bakayoko 6, Kessie 6, Calhanoglu 6, Suso 7, Higuain 6, Cutrone 6.

Substitutions: Castillejo 6, Mauri 6, Laxalt (N/A).

Star Man - Davide Calabria

It would be ridiculous to give this to an attacking player from Milan, as they created very little during the game. 22-year-old full back Davide Calabria was the brightest spark in the Bologna fog, energetically motoring up and down the right hand side.

Worst Player - Tiemoue Bakayoko





Before the Chelsea loanee's few minutes of madness, which resulted in him being dismissed with 15 minutes remaining, he actually looked rather composed and steady alongside Kessie in the Milan midfield. Although, his brainless push on Santander that saw him pick up his second yellow, just minutes after his first cannot be ignored. He can count himself lucky that he did not cost his team.

Looking Ahead





Bologna will hope this unexpected draw will help them to register their first away victory of the season as they travel to mid-table Parma on Saturday.

AC Milan will face tenth place Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday, as they will look to keep their fight for Champions League qualification on track. Gattuso will have a real selection headache as he will be without central midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie due to suspensions.