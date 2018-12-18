Dion Dublin States Virgil van Dijk Could 'Play in Central Midfield' for Liverpool

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Former Aston Vila, Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin has insisted that Virgil van Dijk wouldn't look out of place at the heart of the Liverpool midfield. 

Van Dijk, the most expensive defender ever in world football following his £75m move from Southampton back in January, has helped make the Reds defence watertight, conceding just seven league goals in 17 matches so far this season.   

Dublin said on Sky Sports' The Debate: "I think he could play in central midfield easily, he's an out and out footballer. 

"He has such a good footballing brain, he could play in central midfield. It's a little easier at the back for him because he has that 'rock' element as well, but the midfield is cultured though, and he has good enough feet, to play one-twos, pick a pass, he has so much in his locker". 

Dublin also highlighted the leadership skills that the 27-year-old possesses,  citing him as a true lead of Liverpool's defence. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"He ticks the boxes - left foot, right foot, head it, puts his head where it hurts, reads the game, he's a leader. He makes sure (Joe) Gomez, (Andy) Robertson and (Trent) Alexander-Arnold are in the right place. 

"To have any player like that in your armoury, who you can whisper in their ear to take onto the pitch, then you have another manager in your defensive department. 

"He makes that much of a difference, so we will go over the top about him". 

Matt Le Tissier joined Dublin on The Debate and the Southampton legend said there was one thing that he would like to see van Dijk improve on.

"He hasn't really chipped in with many goals. He's one of those centre-backs, you would expect him to get a few goals a season. He hasn't quite chipped in with as many as I would have expected to given his ability aerially and technically, he's a good free-kick taker but in the air he is so dominant. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)