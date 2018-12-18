Dion Dublin States Virgil van Dijk Could 'Play in Central Midfield' for Liverpool

Former Aston Vila, Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin has insisted that Virgil van Dijk wouldn't look out of place at the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Van Dijk, the most expensive defender ever in world football following his £75m move from Southampton back in January, has helped make the Reds defence watertight, conceding just seven league goals in 17 matches so far this season.

Dublin said on Sky Sports' The Debate: "I think he could play in central midfield easily, he's an out and out footballer.

"He has such a good footballing brain, he could play in central midfield. It's a little easier at the back for him because he has that 'rock' element as well, but the midfield is cultured though, and he has good enough feet, to play one-twos, pick a pass, he has so much in his locker".

Dublin also highlighted the leadership skills that the 27-year-old possesses, citing him as a true lead of Liverpool's defence.

"He ticks the boxes - left foot, right foot, head it, puts his head where it hurts, reads the game, he's a leader. He makes sure (Joe) Gomez, (Andy) Robertson and (Trent) Alexander-Arnold are in the right place.

"To have any player like that in your armoury, who you can whisper in their ear to take onto the pitch, then you have another manager in your defensive department.

"He makes that much of a difference, so we will go over the top about him".

Matt Le Tissier joined Dublin on The Debate and the Southampton legend said there was one thing that he would like to see van Dijk improve on.

"He hasn't really chipped in with many goals. He's one of those centre-backs, you would expect him to get a few goals a season. He hasn't quite chipped in with as many as I would have expected to given his ability aerially and technically, he's a good free-kick taker but in the air he is so dominant.