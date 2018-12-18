Man Utd Eye Mauricio Pochettino at End of Season as Red Devils Prepare to Appoint Interim Manager

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be Manchester United's preferred candidate to take over the manager's job in the summer, after Manchester United announced the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday morning.

Following a run of dreadful form that culminated in a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday, United brought Mourinho's two-and-a-half year tenure to a premature end and have left Michael Carrick in charge of the club's training sessions, until they are able to officially appoint a replacement.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to The TimesUnited are set to appoint an interim manager within the next 48 hours to see them through until the end of the season, while they will look to appoint Pochettino as their permanent manager at the start of summer.


Pochettino has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Times claim that the Tottenham boss could be tempted to move to Old Trafford over the Bernabeu.


Carrick is currently in temporary charge of the Red Devils but, as reported by ESPN's Mark Ogden, he is not a contender to take the caretaker role as the club are not looking to appoint from within.

Meanwhile, regarding interim appointments, The Mirror suggest that former United player Laurent Blanc is the leading candidate to fill the vacancy until the end of the season. 

The United board are said to be looking for a coach who has ties to the club, but they are still prepared to keep their options open if necessary.

United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also be touted as a potential candidate after he was previously linked to the job back in October during one of Mourinho's more difficult spells at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian's last Premier League managerial role ended in relegation with Cardiff City back in 2014.

