Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Claims Mauricio Pochettino Is 'Very Happy' at Spurs Amid Man Utd Links

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is happy at Tottenham and should not leave the club to join Manchester United, according to Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday morning and Tottenham coach Pochettino has been heavily linked with the position. The caretaker job has been awarded to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

Pochettino has been at Spurs since 2014 but is currently focused on taking his team to play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery and Pochettino have become friends following their management together in La Liga, with Emery recommending the Argentine for multiple managerial positions in the past. This position, however, does not come with a recommendation from the Arsenal coach.

The Spaniard spoke in a press conference to Sky Sports and said: "I think he's very happy at Tottenham, I think he's coaching a very big team with very big players and now they are in the Champions League they are also in a better position in the Premier League than Manchester United.

"I think his performance at Tottenham is very big. I don't know if he's thinking to change for another club, but I am looking at him with a very big commitment to Tottenham and he's creating a good performance, a good idea at Tottenham.

"Tottenham improved a lot with him. I think we need also to create our way and our test (on Wednesday) is a very big test."


Emery did state that he was confused as to why Manchester United had got rid of Jose Mourinho, given his vast Premier League experience, adding that 'it's not good for coaches.' 

When asked about Mourinho's departure, Emery said: "Each coach has their own way of management. They always think how they can be better with the work they do every day, their management team, and the players collectively and individually.

"They're pushing with one way or another way. Mourinho's experience in the Premier League and of coaching in general is very, very big. It's not good news, but I don't know why this decision's been made."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)