Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Claims Mauricio Pochettino Is 'Very Happy' at Spurs Amid Man Utd Links

Mauricio Pochettino is happy at Tottenham and should not leave the club to join Manchester United, according to Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday morning and Tottenham coach Pochettino has been heavily linked with the position. The caretaker job has been awarded to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season.

Pochettino has been at Spurs since 2014 but is currently focused on taking his team to play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery and Pochettino have become friends following their management together in La Liga, with Emery recommending the Argentine for multiple managerial positions in the past. This position, however, does not come with a recommendation from the Arsenal coach.

The Spaniard spoke in a press conference to Sky Sports and said: "I think he's very happy at Tottenham, I think he's coaching a very big team with very big players and now they are in the Champions League they are also in a better position in the Premier League than Manchester United.

BREAKING: Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United. #SSN pic.twitter.com/XgaNOBjgBa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 18, 2018

"I think his performance at Tottenham is very big. I don't know if he's thinking to change for another club, but I am looking at him with a very big commitment to Tottenham and he's creating a good performance, a good idea at Tottenham.

"Tottenham improved a lot with him. I think we need also to create our way and our test (on Wednesday) is a very big test."





Emery did state that he was confused as to why Manchester United had got rid of Jose Mourinho, given his vast Premier League experience, adding that 'it's not good for coaches.'

When asked about Mourinho's departure, Emery said: "Each coach has their own way of management. They always think how they can be better with the work they do every day, their management team, and the players collectively and individually.

"They're pushing with one way or another way. Mourinho's experience in the Premier League and of coaching in general is very, very big. It's not good news, but I don't know why this decision's been made."