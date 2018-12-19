Arsenal 'Watching' Emerging Legia Warsaw Goalkeeper Likened to Szczesny & Fabianski

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring teenage Legia Warsaw goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who could become the fourth player to join the Gunners from the Polish club in recent memory after Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski and Krystian Bielik.





Arsenal plucked Szczesny from Legia's youth team in 2006, before later sealing further deals for Fabianski and Bielik in 2007 and 2015 respectively.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

According to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy, Arsenal are currently watching 19-year-old Majecki with a view to making him understudy to number one Bernd Leno. That would allow the Gunners to move on veteran Petr Cech, relegated to a backup role earlier this season.

Majecki has apparently been on the scouting radar of many European clubs for some time and he himself mentioned interest from Juventus and Lyon in comments about his future in June.

While he admitted it his ultimate ambition to play in Poland's top league and then leave Legia for western Europe, Majecki acknowledged that taking the plunge and leaving too early is a risk.

"From the beginning I had a clear goal: first to appear in the first league, then leave," he said.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

"I have seen what happened to young players who moved to the west at a young age. Wojciech Szczesny's story is one in a million. It is much more likely that young players left and did not achieve anything, and then they came back [to Poland]."

Having started this season with Legia's second string, Majecki appeared on the first team bench in October and was given the nod as starter last month. He kept a clean sheet on his debut against Gornik Zabrze and has played every Ekstraklasa game since, conceding only one goal.