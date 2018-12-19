The Draw for the Carabao Cup Semi Finals Has Been Made as Last Four Learn Fate

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been drawn together in the semi finals of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup in an all-London all-Premier League tie as the competition reaches the latter stages.





Cup holders Manchester City will face League One side Burton Albion in the other tie.

Spurs beat north London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirate Stadium on Wednesday night after goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli. Chelsea, meanwhile, needed a late winner from Eden Hazard to see off Bournemouth in their quarter final.

City had booked their place in the last four 24 hours earlier by winning a penalty shootout against Leicester after a 1-1 draw, while Burton claimed the scalp of Championship club Middlesbrough.

The two legged ties will take place on the weeks commencing 7th January and 21st January.

The final will see the first major silverware handed out on 24th February.