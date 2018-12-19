Gennaro Gattuso Bemoans AC Milan's 'Flat' Performance After Rossoneri Draw Points Against Bologna

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso blamed his side's lack of attacking quality for their underwhelming 0-0 stalemate away against Serie A strugglers Bologna.

Pressure has been building on Gattuso to start to get the best out of his Milan side, after many lacklustre performances from his team. The Bologna game is Milan's second consecutive 0-0 draw in Serie A, and leaves them 19 points off leaders Juventus who are running away with the league once more.

Gattuso believes his side's struggles owe to the predictable nature of his side, though he did reserve praise for his defence after they comfortably dealt with Bologna's attacking threat.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We were in control of the game but it was sterile and easy to decipher," Gattuso said, as quoted by AC Milan's official website.


"We lacked the final play, we didn't play vertical enough, we moved the ball too slow and too central, it was not a good performance in terms of quality. The team was flat, we played a scholastic football today."

"Our biggest fear tonight was Bologna's set-pieces, they are dangerous but we did well in defence. We can do well both in defence and in attack: good performance in defence but not much quality in attack.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

"We will think of Fiorentina from tomorrow. We shall take home this point gained with so much disappointment, we have to look ahead".

Gattuso also discussed AC Milan's individual performances and his selection dilemma in central midfield for their home game against Fiorentina on Saturday, after Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off and Franck Kessie picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning they will both serve suspensions.

"It happens that during a season one or two players are not in their best form," Gattuso added.


"Suso and Calhanoglu were marked man-to-man, Calabria and Rodriguez had more space when they pushed forward. We are a team with precise characteristics, we are not dangerous enough in the final yards of the penalty box. 

"It will not be easy to replace Bakayoko and Kessie, they are important players but I will field the best squad to battle and gain points."

