Leicester Fans Slam Rachid Ghezzal After Winger's Anonymous Display in Carabao Cup Exit to Man City

Leicester were knocked out of the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Foxes were made to pay for a poor opening period when Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne rifled in from 25 yards to put City in front after just a quarter of an hour.



Claude Puel's side measurably improved after the break however, and were rewarded for their change in attitude when Marc Albrighton equalised with less than 15 minutes to go.

With a semi-final place up for grabs, three Leicester players missed their spot-kicks in the shoot-out, leaving Foxes fans to rue Puel's controversial team selection.

Wouldn't say Ghezzal was a first team regular or reliable tbh. Barely a player 😒 Think it's more about intent re: tonight's team selection. Ricardo, Albrighton, Madders, Mendy & Evans could have all started. — ninety-six (@ninety_six96) December 18, 2018





Maddison and Albrighton had a positive impact but they should have been selected from the start.



First-half was far too passive, no intensity in our pressing and slow tempo in possession.



Choudhury best #LCFC player and Gray looked bright too, but Iheanacho and Ghezzal abysmal. — Jordan Halford 💚🦊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JordanHalford) December 18, 2018

In a heavily rotated line-up, Puel gave summer signing Rachid Ghezzal a start at the King Power Stadium, and an opportunity to outshine the man he was brought to replace, Riyad Mahrez .

Funny how Leicester thought they could just replace Mahrez with another Algerian winger and no one would be able to tell the difference. Ghezzal is trash 😂 — Robbie (@FutbolRob_) December 18, 2018





We replaced that Mahrez with Ghezzal pic.twitter.com/x3oDfvQbKY — Dean Blakey-Tew (@Deanobt) December 18, 2018

But Ghezzal failed to take his chance, and after a virtually anonymous display, the home fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the Algerian's lack of impact.





With Albrighton coming off the bench to net the equaliser, many were left to wonder why Ghezzal was favoured and called on Puel to drop him from the first-team squad.

Ghezzal on the other hand, how can he ever be considered ahead of albrighton, Gray, Ricardo, Maddison even diabate. Offers nothing. — James West (@west3james16) December 19, 2018





Ghezzal !!!!! Are you for real!!! Over Albrighton!!!!! Again WHAT — Jon Porter (@jonporter001601) December 19, 2018

Despite featuring 14 times this season, the former AS Monaco winger has only managed to score twice and was once again on the periphery of his team's performance.

Some fans suggested the £10m summer recruit was a contender for 'worst signing of the decade', whilst others claimed Ghezzal's ability was more suited to League One football.

Ghezzal has got to be up there with one of our worst signings of the decade surely? — Harry Smart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@harrysmart92) December 18, 2018





Great goal it was always going to have to be something special. Albrighton should of been on the pitch from the start offers much much more than league 1 Ghezzal. #lcfc #puelout — Ashley Parker (@Ashleypp1986) December 18, 2018

The 26-year-old will hope to retain his place in Leicester's side when the Foxes make the daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.