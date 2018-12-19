Leicester Fans Slam Rachid Ghezzal After Winger's Anonymous Display in Carabao Cup Exit to Man City

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Leicester were knocked out of the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Foxes were made to pay for a poor opening period when Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne rifled in from 25 yards to put City in front after just a quarter of an hour. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Claude Puel's side measurably improved after the break however, and were rewarded for their change in attitude when Marc Albrighton equalised with less than 15 minutes to go. 

With a semi-final place up for grabs, three Leicester players missed their spot-kicks in the shoot-out, leaving Foxes fans to rue Puel's controversial team selection.


In a heavily rotated line-up, Puel gave summer signing Rachid Ghezzal a start at the King Power Stadium, and an opportunity to outshine the man he was brought to replace, Riyad Mahrez.


But Ghezzal failed to take his chance, and after a virtually anonymous display, the home fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the Algerian's lack of impact.


With Albrighton coming off the bench to net the equaliser, many were left to wonder why Ghezzal was favoured and called on Puel to drop him from the first-team squad.


Despite featuring 14 times this season, the former AS Monaco winger has only managed to score twice and was once again on the periphery of his team's performance.

Some fans suggested the £10m summer recruit was a contender for 'worst signing of the decade', whilst others claimed Ghezzal's ability was more suited to League One football.


The 26-year-old will hope to retain his place in Leicester's side when the Foxes make the daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

