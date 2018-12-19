Man Utd Officially Confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Interim Manager to Replace Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have appointed former player and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new interim manager until the end of the season, at which a decision over a permanent successor to the sacked Jose Mourinho will be named.

Solskjaer, who leaves his job in charge of Molde to take over at Old Trafford, famously spent 11 years as a United player and scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.



He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

The club confirmed in a statement this morning: "Solskjær will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager. He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna."

It was rumoured almost as soon as Mourinho's departure was made public that United were seeking someone with strong ties to the club and the Norwegian undoubtedly ticks that box.

Solskjaer previously had an ill-fated spell as a Premier League manager with Cardiff in difficult circumstances in 2014. The Bluebirds were relegated and Solskjaer was sacked soon after.

Prior to that he had won two Norwegian titles with Molde in 2011 and 2012. He had earlier started his coaching career with United upon hanging up his boots and led the reserve team at Old Trafford for three seasons, winning four trophies across 2009 and 2010.

He said upon confirmation of his new role: “Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."





Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back.





"We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

Solskjaer, now 45 years of age, will immediately get the respect of United fans who adored him as a player, while his achievements as a United player should serve to win the respect of the talented squad he now inherits.