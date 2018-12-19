Newcastle Name the Price Leeds Must Pay to Sign Goalkeeper Karl Darlow

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Newcastle have informed Leeds United they must pay £4m to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow this January.

Leeds are struggling with a goalkeeper injury crisis  at the moment and are interested in signing a backup to current first-choice goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Second-choice goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is out for the foreseeable future with a broken leg, whilst Peacock-Farrell has also faced a spell on the sidelines this season too. 


This means Leeds have been forced to play third-choice keeper Will Huffer at times, and are looking to add a fit shot-stopper to their ranks in the new year.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Leeds would apparently prefer to sign Darlow on a loan deal for the remainder of the season according to the Mirror, but Newcastle would rather a permanent deal be made. Darlow is one of four first-team goalkeepers at Newcastle, and despite clocking up 175 appearances for both the Magpies and Nottingham Forrest, he is deemed surplus to requirements on Tyneside.

Darlow has made just one appearance in the EFL cup this year, and is in competition for places with Martin Dubravka, Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman, the latter of which has also been linked with Leeds

Darlow would provide a solid replacement for injured Blackman, as the Newcastle goalkeeper knows the Championship well after winning the competition with the Magpies in 2017. He would add some experience to the position, with Peacock-Farrell relatively green, at just 22 years old.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said there was no news on any agreements for a goalkeeper, but it is understood that Leeds will move for the £4m man when the January transfer window opens.

