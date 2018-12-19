Pochettino 'Wants Man Utd Job' But Report Details the Huge Cost to Buy Him Out of Spurs Contract

December 19, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino wants to be considered for the Manchester United managerial position, but it will take a huge pay-off for the Red Devils to prise him away from Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday after a poor run of results and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the job on an interim basis until the end of the season before a permanent appointment is made in the summer.

The Times reports that Pochettino is keen on the job, and United are understood to be preparing an offer for the Argentine and his coaching team of Jesús Pérez, Toni Jiménez and Miguel D’Agostino.


However, they must first reach an agreement with Tottenham. It will require a £34m compensation package to free Pochettino from the remainder of the five-year contract he signed last summer.


That would take the total cost of sacking and replacing Mourinho to £50m, with the 55-year-old receiving a £16m severance package following his dismissal

Pochettino has good relationships with the fans, players, and chairman Daniel Levy at Tottenham, but his frustrations about financial aspects could force him to look elsewhere for career progression.

The construction of Spurs' new stadium took priority last summer as Pochettino was not given any money to spend on transfers, and the club's tightly-controlled wage structure could see key stars leave in the coming years.

One man who will not be taking the Manchester United job is Zinedine Zidane. Sport reports that he is still enjoying his downtime after leaving Real Madrid and is not ready for a return to the dugout yet.

Pochettino is also coveted by Real Madrid, but their recent appointment of Santiago Solari leaves the way clear for United.

