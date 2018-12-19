Wolves vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool travel to the Molineux on Friday night as they seek to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against an in form Wolves side that have won their last three league games.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side, buoyed by recent victories over top four hopefuls Chelsea and a reinvigorated Bournemouth, will be confident of getting something from Friday's fixture.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

With Manchester City not in action until Saturday afternoon, Liverpool have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points with victory.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Friday 18 December What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where is it Played? Molineux TV Channel? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News



Nuno Espirito Santo may be forced into a reshuffle in attack, with in form creator Diogo Jota forced off with a hamstring injury in their victory over Bournemouth last time out.

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up knocks last week to join Joe Gomez and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain on Liverpool's list of absentees, while James Milner is a doubt.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Nathaniel Clyne, who made his first appearance in the Premier League for the Reds in their emphatic victory over United, is likely to continue to deputise at right back.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Costa, Jimenez, Gibbs-White. Liverpool Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah.

Head to Head Record



Liverpool hold the edge in head to head fixtures, having won a total of 49 meetings, with Wolves emerging victorious on 35 occasions.

The Reds have won the previous three league meetings between the two sides, though the most recent of those was back in 2012.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

When the two sides last met, Wolves knocked Jurgen Klopp's side out of the FA Cup with an unexpected 2-1 win, which Santo will undoubtedly use to motivate his players on Friday.

Recent Form

Both sides have seemingly found their rhythm at a crucial time, with the chaotic festive calendar getting into full swing.

Wolves have looked like a side capable of grinding out results against the league's best in recent weeks and proved they have the quality to mount a genuine challenge for European places with a determined, if slightly fortunate victory over Chelsea two weeks ago.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool, while looking short of their swashbuckling best of yesteryear, have comfortably seen off a tricky Napoli side in the Champions League before beating a dismal United in the league to reclaim top spot. Jurgen Klopp's players will be confident of taking another three points on Friday.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games:





Wolves Liverpool Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth (15/12) Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United (16/12) Newcastle 1-2 Wolves (9/12) Liverpool 1-0 Napoli (11/12) Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (5/12) Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (8/12) Cardiff 2-1 Wolves (30/11) Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (5/12) Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield (25/11) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (2/12)

Prediction

Wolves have shown they can be tricky opponents on their day and possess the firepower up top to trouble quality defences.

Liverpool have looked like a more composed and patient outfit this term and have managed to grind out wins when they have been far from their fluid best, supposedly the mark of a title-winning team.

Liverpool should, again, have too much for their opponents, though it'll be far from a walk in the park for Jurgen Klopp's side.