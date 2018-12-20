Alex Sandro Signs New Juventus Contract Until 2023 to End Transfer Speculation

Juventus full back Alex Sandro has signed a new contract which will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2023, as well as putting an end to rumours that he could leave the club.

Sandro has been one of Juventus' most consistent performers since he signed from Porto in 2015. His previous deal was set to expire in 2020 and there was talk of a bid from Manchester United.

Today, Juventus put a stop to that talk by tying the Brazilian down to a new contract demonstrating their long term faith in him. He will be 32 years old by the time this contract expires.

"Game after game, Alex Sandro has shown himself to be one of the most important elements of a team that has won three Scudetti and three Coppa Italias since his arrival from Porto," said Juventus on their official website.

"In all of these achievements his presence was constant, precise, intense, and full of quality.

"His skills on the pitch are undeniable, but Alex Sandro has always stood out for his great professionalism. The commitment which he has always put into every training session, every match, every moment in Black & White. Just like he said he would do back in 2015."

Sandro has made 134 appearances for Juventus, with 89 of them coming in Serie A. He has scored nine goals, and the 18 assists he has provided is the highest of any defender in the league over the same period of time.

He has featured in 14 of Juve's 16 league games this season, with last season's champions dropping just two points so far.