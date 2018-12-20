Atletico Madrid & Lucas Hernandez Deny 'Agreement' With Bayern Munich Over €85m Transfer

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Atlético Madrid defender Lucas Hernández has denied reaching an agreement with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been coming on leaps and bounds over the last few years, making a name for himself as either a full back or centre back at the Wanda Metropolitano. Hernández even featured as a left back during France's World Cup winning campaign.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Ahead of the January transfer window, Marca reported that Bayern Munich would seal a €85m deal for Hernández next month, breaking the club's previous record transfer - Corentin Tolisso at €40m - as well as the record fee ever paid for a defender.

Atléti, however, rejected that any agreement had been reached between the two clubs.

"[Hernández] has denied any deal with Bayern Munich and also any intention to exit our club," Atlético Madrid said in a statement on their official website.

"Additionally, the excellent relationship between Atlético de Madrid and the German club has led Bayern Munich to deny said operation during a conversation between officials of both clubs."

Although Bayern Munich might be playing it down, Sport Bild's Tobias Altschäffl reported the club's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge refused to "confirm or deny" that a deal had been reached with Atlético Madrid, adding that nothing was set in stone ahead of next month's transfer window.

Marca also stresses that their initial report was not unfounded. Hernández does have an €80m release clause in his contract and Bayern Munich have already put an offer on the table, something which the World Cup winning defender is considering, according to RMC Sport's football chief, Mohamed Bouhafsi.

It's added that talks between Bayern Munich and Hernández are at an advanced stage, although there still hasn't been any agreement which has been reached.


If Hernández was to swap the Spanish capital for Bavaria, he would be joining the likes of Tolisso - who was also part of Didier Deschamps' squad in Russia - and Kingsley Coman, while fellow compatriot Benjamin Pavard is also expected at Bayern Munich in the summer.

