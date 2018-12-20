Eden Hazard's New Position Is the Key Reason for Chelsea's Interest in Real Madrid Outcast Isco

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly eyeing Real Madrid outcast Isco in order to get the best out of Stamford Bridge superstar Eden Hazard, who has been increasingly playing in the 'false nine' position.

Sarri enjoyed much success with Hazard's Belgian international teammate Dries Mertens in a similar role at former club Napoli, and it is a role the Chelsea boss has given to Hazard in each of the last two Premier League games, both wins.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Isco has fallen badly out of favour in Madrid this season after failing to get on with new coach Santiago Solari, leading to suggestions that Los Blancos are open to selling.

Chelsea were linked with the four-time Champions League winner earlier this week, with a report from The Sun now claiming that Hazard's new position is the reason why the Premier League side are so keen.

It is said that Sarri sees Isco as a 'perfect foil' for Hazard in a system that will see the Belgian play centrally, with Isco to play from the left and pull the strings creatively.

Chelsea have been tipped to offer £70m to Real, threatening the club record fee they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in summer, while Isco himself would be offered a lucrative long-term contract until the summer of 2023 worth £250,000-per-week.

Spending big money on Isco to help Hazard thrive could well be Chelsea's way of getting their star man to stay. Hazard is currently due to be out of contract at the end of next season and has made little secret of his desire to join Real Madrid.

If no new contract is agreed by the end of this season, it may be that Chelsea are forced to offer the player to the highest bidder in the summer to ensure they still receive a sizeable payday, before his transfer value begins to plummet as he heads towards free agency.