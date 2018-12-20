Liverpool Favourite John Arne Riise Names One Area of Andrew Robertson's Game Which Needs Improving

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

John Arne Riise says that Andrew Robertson must add goalscoring to his arsenal if he wants to be considered one of the best full backs in the world.

Robertson has been a revelation since Liverpool signed him from Hull for £8m in the summer of 2017. His energy down the left flank and dangerous crosses make him a nightmare for defenders and a constant source of attacking creativity.

Robertson has contributed ten assists for Liverpool since his arrival, but Riise claims that the Scotland captain should add variety to his game by trying to score more goals of his own.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"He's brilliant because he's aggressive, quick and can cross the ball very well," Riise told ESPN. "He's great defensively as well.

"[But] I want him to be more of a goalscoring threat as well. I watched a few games where he's inside the 18-yard box and he's crossing and always crossing. At the end, the opposition will know he's going to cross it.

"If he starts shooting sometimes then it's harder for the opposition to know what he's doing. I want him to start shooting and take more risks when he goes forward."

Riise, who played left back for Liverpool between 2001 and 2008, famously loved to shoot. He possessed an extremely powerful left foot and scored 30 goals for the Reds during his time at Anfield.

Robertson's only goal for the club came in the final Premier League match of last season, when he scored in a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

