Brazil Defender's Agent Reveals Barcelona Medical Prior to Jeison Murillo Signing

Sao Paulo centre back Rodrigo Caio reportedly passed a medical ahead of a switch to Barcelona, before the loan of Valencia's Jeison Murillo ended the negotiations.

Ernesto Valverde's side had been left with dearth of defenders, with only Gerard Pique and Clemente Lenglet at his disposal, after the injuries to Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umititi.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

The club had been linked with a number of players across Europe, including Chelsea's out-of-favour Danish centre back Andreas Christensen.

However, the temporary signing of Colombian international Murillo (with an option to make the move permanent) seemed to quash the immediate need for further reinforcements, leaving Caio in the lurch.

As reported by Globoesporte, and relayed by AS, Caio’s agent insisted his client had passed a medical with La Blaugrana after being assessed in Sao Paulo, ahead of a loan move with €15m option to buy. However, Barça cooled their interest ended once they knew the Murillo deal was secure.

Rodrigo has a history of near misses when it comes to La Liga moves. Valencia were initially set to sign the 25-year-old back in 2015, but backed out after conducting their medical assessment.

At the time, this was attributed to a knee injury the defender sustained when he was 14. Despite these injury issues, Atletico Madrid were quick to step in with an offer of their own, though it was only a loan deal, and the player refused.