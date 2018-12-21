Chelsea Enlist 'Super Agent' to Negotiate Deal for Lyon Forward Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Chelsea have given football super agent Pini Zahavi a mandate to negotiate a deal to sign Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, according to reports from France.

The French international's future remains unclear after it emerged contract talks between the 25-year-old and the Ligue 1 club broke down.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

With Fekir also seemingly having troubles with his current agent Jean-Pierre Bernes, with speculation intensifying that the two had fallen out, L'Equipe report that Chelsea have enlisted the services of Zahavi to strike an agreement.


Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also remain interested in the France World Cup winner, but it has been suggested that Chelsea are the current frontrunners for the forward's signature.


The report further adds that Zahavi has already had informal contact with the player's entourage in an attempt to get a deal done as soon as possible, with Lyon seemingly resigned to losing Fekir next year. 


A product of Lyon's youth academy, Fekir joined the club aged just 12, and has gone on to make a total of 122 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

After a stellar 2017/2018 campaign, in which he scored 18 goals in 29 Ligue 1 games, Premier League side Liverpool made a move to sign the 25-year-old.


But after having resisted the Anfield side's €60m offer, Fekir has enjoyed a successful start to the season, with six goals and two assists to his name so far.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)