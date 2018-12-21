Chievo vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter will aim to keep pace with second placed Napoli when they take on Chievo in Serie A on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti's side cannot change position in Italy's top flight this weekend, being six points behind Napoli and five ahead of Milan, but a good result on Saturday is imperative if the Nerazzurri want to keep pace with Serie A's top dogs.

Chievo are rock bottom and yet to win a game, having shipped 32 goals in 16 matches so far.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Fabrizio Pasqua

Team News

Chievo will be without Ivan Radovanovic, who is suspended, and will probably replace him with Nicola Rigoni. Fabrizio Cacciatore and Joel Obi are both doubts.

Kwadwo Asamoah is banned and will be replaced by Danilo D'Ambrosio. Miranda has a muscular problem and is unlikely to be risked with both Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij in good form.

Predicted Lineups

Chievo Sorrentino; Bani, Rossettini, Barba, Jaroszynski; Giaccherini, Rigoni, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pellissier, Stepinski. Inter Handanovic; Vrsaljko, Skriniar, De Vrij, D'Ambrosio; Brozovic, Valero; Politano, Mario, Perisic; Icardi.

Head to Head Record

Inter unsurprisingly hold the head to head advantage, having won 20 of the 32 matches between the two sides. They beat Chievo 2-1 at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi last season, having thumped them 5-0 at San Siro earlier in the same campaign.

Chievo last beat Inter in August 2016, when Valter Birsa bagged a brace against a side boasting names like Gary Medel, Andrea Ranocchia, Eder and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Recent Form

Chievo's form this season has been atrocious but they've gained the majority of their points over the last month or so thanks to five draws in their last five Serie A games. They last won a competitive game in August, beating Pescara 1-0 in the Coppa Italia.

Inter have been inconsistent recently, with their worst performances coming in the Champions League. They are now out of the competition after a 1-0 loss to Tottenham and a 1-1 draw with PSV, but soothed that disappointment with their most recent win, a 1-0 triumph over Udinese.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Chievo Inter SPAL 0-0 Chievo (16/12) Inter 1-0 Udinese (15/12) Parma 1-1 Chievo (9/12) Inter 1-1 PSV (11/12) Chievo 1-2 Cagliari (5/12) Juventus 1-0 Inter (7/12) Chievo 1-1 Lazio (2/12) Roma 2-2 Inter (2/12) Napoli 0-0 Chievo (25/11) Tottenham 1-0 Inter (28/11)

Prediction

Chievo will find it tough to break down the centre back combination of De Vrij and Skriniar, especially as they've only managed 12 goals from their 16 games.

Inter will likely look to punish their hosts on the counter attack, with Ivan Perisic, Mauro Icardi and Matteo Politano all capable of breaking with pace.

Icardi may prove to be the difference between the two teams, assuming he gets enough service, and he may haul Inter to victory.