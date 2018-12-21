Everton vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Out of sorts Everton welcome a rampant Tottenham to Goodison Park on matchday 18 in the Premier League.



Sitting in a respectable eighth position, Marco Silva's side were put to the sword by Manchester City last time out and remain winless this month.

On the other hand, third place Spurs have bounced back emphatically since their last league defeat to Arsenal - dumping the Gunners out the Carabao Cup in midweek whilst reigniting their unlikely title hopes with four consecutive wins.

Both challenging for European competition, this usually feisty fixture could give either side impetus ahead of a hectic festive schedule.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 23 December What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event/Live Score Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy is nearing first team action after an eleven month absence with a broken leg, whilst Idrissa Gueye is expected to return after missing the Toffees' defeat last weekend.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino could be handed a welcome double defensive boost with Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez set to return. The latter has missed Spurs' last nine games in all competitions with a hamstring injury.

However, both Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier are set to be sidelined until the New Year, as Pochettino look to strengthen in numbers come the January transfer window.



Predicted Lineups

Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Gueye, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison. Tottenham Lloris; Trippier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Moura, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Head to Head Record

Both sides have competed in every Premier League season since its formation from the old First Division in 1992, with Tottenham dominating the win ratio with 25 victories compared to Everton's eight, and 19 stalemates.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs are undefeated against their weekend opponents in the last 11 encounters, with Harry Kane becoming the club's all time top scorer in a 4-0 demolition in last season's reverse fixture.



Recent Form

Silva's side have collected just two points from a possible nine after suffering late heartache at Liverpool.

Amid their poor run, turning Goodison Park into a fortress could be key going into the second half of the campaign, losing just once in the league – to West Ham – as they battle for the last Europa League spot.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Spurs are somewhat answering pre-season critics as they continue to build momentum.

Eight wins in their last ten league outings have propelled the London outfit to within six points of leaders Liverpool - coinciding with key players returning to action. Figureheads Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have shone in recent weeks alongside the prolific Kane - the former grabbing a last gasp winner against Burnley last weekend.



Here's how each team has fared in their last five fixtures.

Everton Tottenham Manchester City 3-1 Everton (15/12) Tottenham 1-0 Burnley (15/12) Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham (11/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12) Leicester 0-2 Tottenham (08/12) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (02/12) Tottenham 3-1 Southampton (05/12) Everton 1-0 Cardiff (24/11) Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham (02/12)

Prediction



A formidable Spurs outfit would have been the last team Silva wanted to encounter, as his side seek a first win in five.

On the other hand, Pochettino's side will be wary of their opponents, whose Merseyside blue faithful are renowned for creating intimidating atmospheres.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Both showcasing an abundance of quality, it could be a high-scoring fixture - with a sweeter ending for the away side.



Prediction: Everton 2-3 Tottenham



