Jamie Carragher Names the Main Reason Mauricio Pochettino Should Leave Spurs for Man Utd

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur will never be able to match their Premier League rivals' transfer outlay, simply because they refuse to pay the money required to prize the world's best – leaving Manchester United a better option for Mauricio Pochettino's career. 

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, made the suggestion about Spurs transfer intentions in a tweet directed at a Spurs fan after Carragher suggested Pochettino would be unable to turn Manchester United down.

The biggest fee Spurs have spent was the £42m they shelled out to bring Davison Sanchez from Ajax in August 2017, which beat the previous record of £30m which was spent on Moussa Sissoko the year before.

The man in charge of funds at Spurs is Daniel Levy, a man notorious for his shrewd transfer business and calculated decisions on expenditure, with Spurs coincidentally making history last summer - becoming the first club to not sign a single player in the summer transfer window. 

The twitter debate stemmed from Carragher's column in the Telegraph, in which he declared that if United came calling, Pochettino would have little choice but to accept the job. 

His reasoning appeared to anger Spurs fans, with Carragher suggesting that Manchester United will always be a 'bigger' club than Spurs.

"If Mauricio Pochettino is offered the Manchester United job, he has to take it. That is hard for Tottenham Hotspur supporters to accept," Carragher wrote in his column.


"Sadly for them, it is inevitable that they are prey to a more powerful Premier League rival. Hearing some arguments against Pochettino to Manchester United, I cannot help but think a reality check is needed," he added. "I do not write this to be disrespectful to Spurs. It goes without saying I am no United fan."


Carragher attempted to salvage the situation, appearing to continue his professional attitude as Spurs fans grew further frustrated.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"I am obliged to assess as a neutral, trying to explain why, as the No 1 target, it will be tough for Pochettino to reject Old Trafford.

"It does not matter how great Spurs’ new stadium is and how many supporters fill it. It does not even matter what they win this season or over the next few years.

"Spurs are not Manchester United. They will never be a big as Manchester United.

"There is a footballing pyramid based on finance, history, status and global following. Manchester United will always be one of those at the top."

