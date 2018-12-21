Watford Confirm Termination of Defender Younes Kaboul's Contract by Mutual Consent

Watford have announced the cancellation of Younes Kaboul's contract with immediate effect, leaving the French defender free to find a new club.

Kaboul has not featured for the Hornets in the Premier League this season after being left out of their 25 man squad, playing only twice in the league last season.

A characteristically short club statement read: "The Hornets have agreed to cancel the contract of defender Younès Kaboul by mutual consent. Everyone at Watford wishes Younès well for the future and thanks him for his contributions while at Vicarage Road."





At only 32, the former Sunderland and Tottenham man is still young enough to interest a number of clubs in need of defensive reinforcements – although his lack of recent game time may mean that he is forced to drop down to the Championship or move abroad.





Kaboul's contract was due to expire at the end of the season in any case, but it appears that neither he nor the club saw any value of dragging out the inevitable.





Meanwhile, manager Javi Gracia has been in good spirits ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham, saying: "I don't look at the teams that are close to us because I prefer to keep our way, compete at our best level and at the end of the season I will look at the table.

"The best mentality we can have is to be focused on the next game knowing that the three points are important for us, and I am sure in the future we will be in a good position."