Barcelona 'Accelerate' Contract Negotiations With Jordi Alba Ahead of Proposed Extension

Barcelona have 'accelerated' negotiations with full back Jordi Alba over a new contract, after an impressive first half of the 2018/19 season.
The Spaniard is now in his seventh season at Camp Nou, having re-joined his boyhood club from Valencia in 2012 for a fee of around €14m, and has had a stellar career with the Catalans, winning four La Liga titles a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup among other honours.
The 29-year-old looks set to be rewarded for his efforts. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are moving negotiations forward with Alba's representatives to tie the defender down with a new contract extension.
The report claims the new deal will run until 2023, keeping Alba at the club for a further four years, and will earn him around €9m per year.
Speaking after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, Alba admitted he must earn his new contract with performances on the pitch.
It doesn’t matter how many times I see the link up between Messi and Alba, it’s still scintillating...— Emma Gabriel-Garcia (@emgabrielgarcia) December 22, 2018
He said (via Marca): "It doesn't just depend on me, as it also depends on the club. When I signed for Barcelona it wasn't for money. I came here for the feeling and because it is my home. In the end, it's not enough to say that I'm a great player, as actions also matter. A deadline? When the contract ends."
With Barcelona finished for 2018, Alba will be keen to continue his impressive season after La Liga's winter break when they resume action against Getafe in January.