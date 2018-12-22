Barcelona 'Accelerate' Contract Negotiations With Jordi Alba Ahead of Proposed Extension

Barcelona have 'accelerated' negotiations with full back Jordi Alba over a new contract, after an impressive first half of the 2018/19 season.

The Spaniard is now in his seventh season at Camp Nou, having re-joined his boyhood club from Valencia in 2012 for a fee of around €14m, and has had a stellar career with the Catalans, winning four La Liga titles a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup among other honours.



The 29-year-old looks set to be rewarded for his efforts. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are moving negotiations forward with Alba's representatives to tie the defender down with a new contract extension.

The report claims the new deal will run until 2023, keeping Alba at the club for a further four years, and will earn him around €9m per year.

Speaking after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, Alba admitted he must earn his new contract with performances on the pitch.

It doesn’t matter how many times I see the link up between Messi and Alba, it’s still scintillating... — Emma Gabriel-Garcia (@emgabrielgarcia) December 22, 2018

He said (via Marca): "It doesn't just depend on me, as it also depends on the club. When I signed for Barcelona it wasn't for money. I came here for the feeling and because it is my home. In the end, it's not enough to say that I'm a great player, as actions also matter. A deadline? When the contract ends."