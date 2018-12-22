Ray Parlour Believes Unai Emery Handling of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal Is to Avoid Player Power Battle

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed Unai Emery's recent handling of Mesut Ozil is a way to ensure he doesn't have to deal with another player-power battle similar to the one he endured at Paris Saint-Germain with Neymar. 

Emery joined the Gunners during the summer after leaving PSG, where the Spaniard's relationship with Neymar was said to be strained.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

A similar occurrence looks have happened with Ozil at Arsenal, as the German was not in the squad for the recent EFL Cup defeat to Tottenham due to a 'tactical decision' made by Emery, with Parlour suggesting the midfielder's future could lie away from the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "Ozil is not featuring and he wasn’t even in the squad against Spurs, so that’s a bit of a worry for fans. Something has gone wrong behind the scenes, probably in training his attitude has not been right.

"When you get left out you’ve got to come back and make sure your attitude is spot on. You’ve got to show the manager you mean business and you’re going to fight for your place and maybe he hasn’t done that.

"So Emery had made that big decision. He’s probably looking at it thinking, ‘I don’t want another Neymar’ – he got Emery the sack at PSG."

Ozil has been linked a move in January, with Inter and more recently Real Madrid reportedly interested in the World Cup winner, although Emery has insisted that the German does have a future at the club

The attacking midfielder has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this season, yet the 30-year-old has been made captain for Arsenal's game against Burnley this weekend. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)