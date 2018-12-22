How to Watch Club World Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Al Ain Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Real Madrid vs. Al Ain in the Club World Cup final Saturday.

By Jenna West
December 22, 2018

Real Madrid and Al Ain will face off in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi Saturday.

Al Ain stunned River Plate by winning 5–4 on penalties after a 2–2 draw Tuesday to advance to the final. The upset comes as a shock to River Plate, who were favored to win after taking home the Copa Libertadores crown less than two weeks prior.

Thanks to Gareth Bale's hat trick, Real Madrid beat Kashima Antlers 3–1 Wednesday to move on to the final. Real is chasing its fourth Club World Cup title. If they win, Real would become the first club to win four Club World Cup championships.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1 or Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

