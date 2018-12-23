Eddie Howe Singles Out Brooks & Begovic for Praise After Pair Help Bournemouth to Win Over Brighton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe singled out the performances of both David Brooks and Asmir Begovic as the pair helped the Cherries end a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Brooks netted his fourth and fifth Premier League goals of the season in stunning fashion either side of half-time to confirm the victory for Bournemouth, while Begovic at the other end helped Howe's side record a fifth league clean sheet.

It was the performance of the 21-year-old however that stole the majority of headlines after the game, with Howe delighted at how quickly the midfielder has settled at the club.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It has typified his introduction to the club. He has played ever so well for us, he has got a creative flair, non-stop energy and he took his goals really well today.

"He is a player that can do a little bit of everything, he is very good offensively, is creative, turns well with the ball and is very intelligent.

"His first goal was sublime and his second was very clever because he was running at an angle and just directed it backwards behind him which was really impressive."

FULL-TIME AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton



David Brooks nets two excellent goals to move Bournemouth up to 8th#BOUBHA pic.twitter.com/xUHMKvPuFY — Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2018

The win sees Bournemouth climb three places to eighth in the Premier League ahead of games against Tottenham and Manchester United before the end of 2018.

Brooks wasn't the only player to receive special recognition after the game for his performance, with Howe commending the display of Begovic in goal, who made a number of smart saves in the first-half to keep Brighton at bay.

Great 3 points for us today. Fantastic team effort. Well done @DRBrooks15 on your goals. Top atmosphere at the Vitality. Merry Christmas everyone! 🍒👍🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VtULePSN0m — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) December 22, 2018

Howe added: "The goalkeeper was really important for us today. It was a bit of a nervy start to the game, probably as you would expect with the run we have been on and being so desperate for a result.





"He really played his part, stood up and made some great saves and that allowed us to grow into the game."