Juninho Bacuna Rejects Eredivisie Return as He Targets Permanent Place in Huddersfield Lineup

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna has admitted he rejected a return to the Eredivisie as he is determined to cement his place in the team's starting lineup.

The 21-year-old left FC Groningen to join the Terriers during the summer, but was made to wait almost three months for his Premier League debut. He made his first league start in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, and is now targeting several more.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Dagblad van het Noorden, Bacuna insisted he rejected a return to Groningen in order to stay and fight for his place in the Huddersfield lineup. He said: "Several options have already been passed for after the winter break, including FC Groningen, but I said no to everything.

"I want to keep fighting here for my chance, especially now that I’ve been in the starting eleven for the first time.

"I want to prove myself in England. This is a challenge for the whole club. We are second from bottom [in the Premier League], with two strikers who have scored zero goals.

"Maybe there will be reinforcements, but I also want to play a part in survival. It's still all to play for."

Bacuna has now started Huddersfield's last two league matches, and he will be targeting a third consecutive start when they travel to Old Trafford to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Midfielders Phillip Billing and Aaron Mooy, as well as defender Mathias Jorgensen, have netted twice for the team, but the likes of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie are still to open their account for the current season.

