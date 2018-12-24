Hull Manager Nigel Adkins Issues Transfer Warning Over Spurs Target Jarrod Bowen

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Nigel Adkins has said Hull City won't be quick to accommodate the high profile interest in winger Jarrod Bowen, warning that he will not come cheap for any potential suitor.

The 22-year-old has had recurring links to Premier League sides since the summer, and his brace in Hull's win over Swansea at the weekend brought speculation back to the surface, with Tottenham rumoured to be leading the race for the winger.

His six goals in 22 Championship appearances have been a bright spark in what has so far been a poor campaign for Adkins' side, as they sit 16th in the table despite the win over Swansea, and as such, the Hull boss was in no mood to humour suggestions of a January departure.

“We’re not in a situation as a club where we say ‘Oh damn, we’ve got to sell anyone for the hell of it.’ That’s not the situation, we’re making that perfectly clear,” said Adkins, as quoted by HullLive.

George Wood/GettyImages

“If anyone does want to come and get a Jarrod Bowen, you’re not going to get him on the cheap because the owner is selling the club. We’re in a position where we don’t need to.

“I’m sure we’re going to get bids. We’re going to talk about Jarrod Bowen every window that he’s at this football club.

“We want him to do well because he’s contributing to the team. He’s grafting, he’s working hard, he’s looking to learn all the time.”

Bowen's brace against Swansea took his total to an impressive 21 goals in 75 appearances since signing for Hull in 2017, as he has established himself as one of the Championship's brightest talents despite his team's relative struggles.

