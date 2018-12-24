Juan Mata Blog Returns After Star Had 'Nothing to Say' in Final Weeks of Jose Mourinho Reign

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has returned with only his second weekly blog this month, after the final results of Jose Mourinho's rollercoaster reign had put the usually optimistic Spaniard off adding to his regular updates to fans.

Mata is known for his blog posts each Monday. Even in defeat, the 2010 World Cup winner would address themes such as sticking together or looking ahead to the next game, yet he decided against posting after the 2-2 draw with Southampton and the loss to Liverpool as Mourinho's Old Trafford spell came to a disastrous end amid speculation of a toxic atmosphere.

'Not the time for posts' and 'Nothing to share today' were the grave titles, as Mata twice explained that he would not be writing anything.

But with caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guiding United to an emphatic win over Cardiff in his first game in charge on Saturday evening, a buoyant Mata, who didn't actually make it off the bench, was back to blogging on his official website.

Having started out by wishing fans 'Merry Christmas', the popular star commented, "Obviously, it has been a different week with the change of manager and I'd like to thank Jose for the trophies we won together and wish him luck for the future.

"As you will all be aware, the legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is our new boss and we couldn't have started off upon his return to the club in a better way. It was a convincing win against Cardiff and it will raise morale going into the end of 2018 and the rapidly approaching new year.

"It is time for be optimistic, to look ahead and keep working hard to climb up the table. We are really motivated to do so while entertaining our fans, who deserve so much."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Solskjaer's newly confident United will take on Huddersfield and Bournemouth in consecutive home games on Boxing Day and 30th December respectively.

