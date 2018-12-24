Manchester United vs Huddersfield Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United will look to continue their positive start under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær on Boxing Day when they host Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

It'll be a tall order for the Terriers to get anything out of this match, with the Red Devils looking to send out a statement of their resurgence with a high scoring victory over David Wagner's side.

The Terriers lost 2-0 at Old Trafford last season, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez securing the three points. With Huddersfield fearing relegation and United desperate to qualify for next season's Champions League, there's an awful lot to play for on Wednesday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Wednesday 26th November What Time Is Kick-Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Being Played? Old Trafford TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Special/BT Sport Score

Referee? Jon Moss

Team News

United's injury crisis appears - rather conveniently - to be over following the departure of José Mourinho and Sánchez looks set to return for his side against the Terriers.

However, the game will come too soon for Chris Smalling, who is still recovering from an injury suffered during the pre-match warm-up against Liverpool earlier in the month.

Huddersfield will again be without their talismanic midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is out with a torn knee ligament until at least February. Other absentees are Danny Williams (medial ligament), Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg and Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester

United De Gea; Shaw, Jones, Lindelöf, Young; Pogba, Fred, Herrera; Sánchez, Rashford, Lingard. Huddersfield

Town Lössl; Jørgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Hadergjonaj, Bacuna, Billing, Löwe; Gorenc-Stanković; Pritchard, Mounié.

Head to Head Record

With Huddersfield only recently becoming a Premier League side, there's not much modern day history between United and the Terriers. The Devils overcame Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth round clash last season, before going on to eventually lose the final against Chelsea.

In the league United beat Huddersfield 2-0 at Old Trafford last season, but it was Wagner's men who emerged surprise winners in their clash at the John Smith's Stadium, with goals from Mooy and Laurent Depoitre earning a famous 2-1 win for the west Yorkshire side.

Recent Form

United were in dire, dire form before parting company with Mourinho, winning just four in their last ten matches before appointing Solskjær. With Old Trafford bathing in a new red dawn, the players appear to be brimming with confidence again and will look to replicate the attacking flair they showed in their 5-1 win over Cardiff.

Huddersfield are having a pretty rough time of it, with their abject 3-1 hammering by Southampton on Saturday seeing them remain in 19th place in the league table - with just ten points from 18 matches. Wagner's side have lost six matches on the bounce and are without an away win since the end of November.

Here's how the two sides have faired in their last five fixtures:

Manchester United Huddersfield Town Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United (22/12) Huddersfield Town 1-3 Southampton (22/12) Liverpool 4-1 Manchester United (16/12) Huddersfield Town 0-1 Newcastle United (15/12) Valencia 2-1 Manchester United (12/12) Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town (8/12) Manchester United 4-1 Fulham (8/12) Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield Town (4/12) Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (5/12) Huddersfield Town 1-2 Brighton (1/12)

Predictions

Let's be honest, if United score early this one could be a whitewash. However, the Terriers managed to put in a spirited display against Arsenal earlier in the month, losing by just a one goal margin.

Huddersfield are desperate for a win, but will go into the game with the freedom of knowing they're expected to get nothing out of the match.

The visitors may manage to frustrate Solskjær's side early on, but once United grab the first goal the floodgates are likely to open, and the Red Devils will cruise to a comfortable win.



