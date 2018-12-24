Milan Prefer Arsene Wenger Over Jose Mourinho Should Club Decide to Sack Gennaro Gattuso

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

Serie A side Milan are said to prefer a move for Arsene Wenger over Jose Mourinho as their new manager should the club sack Gennaro Gattuso. 

Both managers are currently out of work, with Wenger leaving Arsenal at the end of last season after 22 years at the club, while Mourinho was sacked from his position at Manchester United following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool to leave them 19 points off the summit of the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With the pair now available, Tuttomercatoweb are reporting that Milan are prioritising a move for the Frenchman if Gattuso is relieved of his duties, which would see Wenger reunited with Arsenal's former chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who left the Gunners to undertake a similar role at the San Siro earlier in the month

The media outlet also claims that Mourinho will instead opt to rejoin Real Madrid at the end of the season rather than manage another one of his former clubs in the shape of Inter. 

Gattuso is currently under mounting pressure at Milan with his side fifth in Serie A, just one point outside the top four, as the club target a finish in the Champions League places come the end of the season.

With the former Milan midfielder's position at the club becoming increasingly uncertain, Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Express) are reporting that the 40-year-old has two games to save his job, with the Italian needing to beat both Frosinone and SPAL before the end of the year to remain in charge of the Rossoneri. 

