West Ham to Issue Lifetime Ban to Supporter Who Threw Coffee Cup at Watford's Troy Deeney

By 90Min
December 24, 2018

West Ham are set to issue a lifetime ban to a fan that threw a coffee cup at Troy Deeney during the club's 2-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday. 

Deeney fired home a first-half penalty to give the Hornets the lead before celebrating in front of the home fans, enraging one supporter enough to throw a coffee cup towards him. In response, West Ham have issued a statement which outlines their 'zero tolerance approach' to the situation.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The club statement (via Evening Standard) informed the public the culprit had been identified and warned supporters that anyone involved in similar incidents will be reported to the police.

The statement read: "The Club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender. 


"In line with our zero tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”


An FA spokesperson also stated: "The referee Lee Mason has reported the incident and we will be looking into it."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The incident is the latest in a number of crowd-related problems which have seen Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allegedly racially abused. On Wednesday, Dele Alli was struck by a water bottle during Tottenham's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup which further displays the hooliganism still evident in English football.


West Ham have made their stance very clear over any crowd problems that may occur in the future, with lifetime bans set to be issued to anyone willing to throw missiles onto the pitch.

