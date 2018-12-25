United States Phenom Timothy Weah to be Loaned From PSG, Rumored to Join Celtic

The forward has played in eight friendlies with the United States in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 25, 2018

United States forward Timothy Weah announced he will be leaving Paris-Saint Germain on Tuesday, going on a six-month loan. 

"I just want to take the time to talk to everyone about the decision my family and I made about going on loan this winter," Weah wrote on Instagram. "First of all, I want to thank the fans for their constant support, as well as the coaching staff and my teammates for making me feel part of the family."

The 18-year-old's next home has not been confirmed, but there are rumors he will join the Scottish club Celtic. Weah may also transfer to the Premier League for the remainder of the EPL season.

Weah scored in PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Caen on Aug. 12, but has spent much of the season as a reserve. He's played in eight games with the United States Men's National Team in 2018, scoring against Bolivia in May. 

 

