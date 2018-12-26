Arsenal Face Stiff Competition From Inter to Sign Sevilla's Ever Banega in January

Arsenal are set to battle Serie A side Inter for the signature of Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega once the transfer window opens in January.

With the futures of both Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey looking increasingly uncertain at the club, Unai Emery is apparently looking to add some creativity to his squad should either depart.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

As a result, the Daily Star are reporting that the Gunners' boss will make an £18m bid for Banega at the turn of the year, believing the Argentine can provide both ingenuity and experience in the centre of midfield.

Emery already has experience working with Banega when he was manager at Sevilla, with the pair winning the Europa League together in both the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, before the midfielder left for Inter and Emery went to take charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite only spending one season with the Nerazzurri before rejoining Sevilla in 2017, the Serie A side are reportedly set to rival Arsenal for the midfielder, who themselves are in need of a shake-up in the centre of the park.

Banega has impressed for a Sevilla side who sit just five points behind current La Liga leaders Barcelona, as the 30-year-old has provided three goals and three assists in the league this season, with a further four goals and an assist in the Europa League.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Should the Argentine international arrive at the Premier League side in January, it would be a welcome boost for the club following the news that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be out for six weeks with a foot fracture.