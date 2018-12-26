Barcelona's Arthur Admits He Is 'Doing a Lot of Work' to Bring Neymar Back From Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has admitted he is praying that his international teammate Neymar will leave French side Paris Saint-Germain and return to the Camp Nou.

Neymar left Catalonia in 2017 for a world record transfer fee, agreeing to move to the French capital after PSG met his €222m release clause. Ever since his move, the Brazil international winger has been linked with a return to Spain due to the perceived lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Despite the fact Neymar is only just entering his second season with the club, Brazil teammate Arthur has admitted that he's "praying" he can link up with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar at Barcelona in the near future.





"I personally am praying for him to come because he is a star, it is indisputable, and I think that the better players the team have, the better," Arthur told Mundo Deportivo.





"Personally, I am doing a lot of work to get him back, but he has his life, he knows what he's doing and I don't know how deep those negotiations are, if there are options for him to come or not.

"But he is a personal friend and a professional that I admire a lot and would be very happy if he could come back here."

Arthur only joined Barcelona in the summer, signing on the dotted line at the Camp Nou for an estimated €31m. The 22-year-old has already been tipped as the long-term successor to Barça legend Xavi Hernández, just five months after he left Brazilian side Grêmio.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

What's more, Arthur has only been part of Tite's national team set-up since September, but the 22-year-old has featured in every game since then and during that time he has been able to form a special relationship with Brazil's poster boy, Neymar.