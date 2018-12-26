Barcelona's Arthur Admits He Is 'Doing a Lot of Work' to Bring Neymar Back From Paris Saint-Germain

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has admitted he is praying that his international teammate Neymar will leave French side Paris Saint-Germain and return to the Camp Nou.

Neymar left Catalonia in 2017 for a world record transfer fee, agreeing to move to the French capital after PSG met his €222m release clause. Ever since his move, the Brazil international winger has been linked with a return to Spain due to the perceived lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Despite the fact Neymar is only just entering his second season with the club, Brazil teammate Arthur has admitted that he's "praying" he can link up with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar at Barcelona in the near future.


"I personally am praying for him to come because he is a star, it is indisputable, and I think that the better players the team have, the better," Arthur told Mundo Deportivo.


"Personally, I am doing a lot of work to get him back, but he has his life, he knows what he's doing and I don't know how deep those negotiations are, if there are options for him to come or not.

"But he is a personal friend and a professional that I admire a lot and would be very happy if he could come back here."

Arthur only joined Barcelona in the summer, signing on the dotted line at the Camp Nou for an estimated €31m. The 22-year-old has already been tipped as the long-term successor to Barça legend Xavi Hernández, just five months after he left Brazilian side Grêmio.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

What's more, Arthur has only been part of Tite's national team set-up since September, but the 22-year-old has featured in every game since then and during that time he has been able to form a special relationship with Brazil's poster boy, Neymar.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)