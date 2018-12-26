Radja Nainggolan Wants Escape From Inter 'Slaughterhouse' as Belgian Plans Roma Return

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Radja Nainggolan has revealed in leaked audio messages that wants to return to Roma just six months after leaving and is ready to self-destruct at Inter in order to force through a move.

Nainggolan was suspended last week for unspecified disciplinary issues, with reports speculating that the Belgian midfielder showed up late for a training session. He will miss Inter's Boxing Day match against Napoli as a result.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In leaked audio messages sent to his friends (transcribed by CalcioMercato), Nainggolan labels Inter a 'slaughterhouse' and hints that he could use his relationship with Roma legend Francesco Totti to negotiate a return to I Giallorossi.

"Mamma mia, I'm in a slaughterhouse here," Nainggolan is quoted to have said.

"But it is okay, I have always shown everything on the pitch and in the end, everyone has always remained silent.

"But if in a while some Inter fans will start licking my a**, I swear I will break their a****. Since I am a friend of Totti, maybe he will push for a return. But then I should make a mess here to be able to go, understand?"

Inter signed Nainggolan from Roma last summer for €24m plus Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo. Nainggolan had spent four years at the Stadio Olimpico and insisted in his farewell message that it had not been his decision to leave.

He initially settled well at Inter, scoring on his Serie A debut against Bologna, but recent injuries followed by these disciplinary issues have brought his progress to an abrupt halt.

Nainggolan's wife Claudia revealed on Instagram that she had received 'disgusting' insults and threats from Inter fans directing their anger at the player's family following the leaks.

