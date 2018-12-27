Alberto Moreno Criticises Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp & Outlines Plans for Summer Exit

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has slammed manager Jürgen Klopp's man-management tactics in the club's dressing room, adding that he's been mistreated by the German manager since he's returned from injury.

The 26-year-old is weighing up a move back to La Liga after making just four appearances across all competitions this season, starting just two games ahead of first team regular Andrew Robertson.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

It's not just his lack of game time which is causing Moreno to look for a move away back to Spain, however, as the Liverpool outcast claims he's been treated badly by the club's head coach.





"I do not feel good, that is the truth," Moreno told Cadena Ser (via Football Espana). "I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.

"The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply I did not like the way [Klopp] has treated me, you can say that.

"Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs. I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January I am free to listen to any offer."

Moreno first moved to Liverpool in 2014 after impressing in Spain's top flight with Sevilla, signing on the dotted line at Anfield for €18m.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Since then, Moreno has never been able to cement his place as the club's first choice left back and for years was included in squads only through a lack of options available to his respective manager.

The Spain international has made 140 appearances for the club over the last four years, scoring three goals and assisting a further 11.