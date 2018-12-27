Claudio Ranieri Names the One Thing Fulham Cannot Afford to Do After Wolves Draw

December 27, 2018

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri admitted he was frustrated after a wasteful performance from his side resulted in a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Boxing Day.

The Cottagers took the lead through substitute Ryan Sessegnon but they were pegged back when Romain Saiss scored five minutes from time.

Quoted by Sky Sports after the match, Ranieri said his side deserved more than a point and insisted that he remains convinced he can lead them away from the bottom of the Premier League table.


He said: “I’m a little disappointed because I think we deserved more in the first half. In the second half after we scored they found a solution, but I’m satisfied with our performance. We were solid, we worked hard against a good team.

“Mitrovic had the chance to win the match, but in this moment we have to stay together and be positive.

“When a team is bottom everything goes against this team. We are stronger than this, we want to react in every match and if we continue to fight it will get better.

“If you continue to fight you change it. If you lose hope you lose everything. I believe in my players and I think we can make something good this season.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic was heavily involved throughout the game, taking a total of eight shots, and should have scored when he turned Conor Coady and Willy Boly, but his weak shot allowed Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio to save.

Fulham are next in action on Saturday when they take on Huddersfield in a relegation six pointer.

