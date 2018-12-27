Inter Issue Statement Against Racism in Response to Alleged Abuse of Napoli Star Kalidou Koulibaly

December 27, 2018

Inter have issued a strong statement against racism following the incidents which overshadowed their win over Napoli in Serie A on Boxing Day.

The Nerazzurri claimed a huge 1-0 win over the Naples-based outfit in a heavyweight clash in the Italian top flight on Wednesday, as Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to secure all three points for the home side at the San Siro.

However, controversy spilled over in the heated encounter, with both Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne sent off for the visitors. Koulibaly was alleged to have been the victim of racist abuse from supporters during the match and Inter tweeted in response to the events: “Since 1908, Inter has represented integration, innovation and progressiveness.

“The history of Milan is a welcoming one and together we are fighting to build a future without discrimination.

“Those who do not understand this history do not stand with us.”

Inter concluded the social media post with the hashtag: ‘#BrothersOfTheWorld.’

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed after the match that his team had asked for the match to be suspended three times during play on Boxing Day, due to the alleged racist chanting directed at Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender was sent off with ten minutes remaining in the match, after receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old was initially cautioned for a foul on Inter forward Matteo Politano, before being swiftly dismissed from the field for sarcastically applauding the referee’s decision to show him the yellow card.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Koulibaly was subsequently absent from the closing stages of the match, as Argentine forward Martinez came off the bench to snatch a dramatic later winner for Inter.

