Man Utd Legend Ryan Giggs Explains Key Changes Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Management

By 90Min
December 27, 2018

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has explained that the reason for the club's sudden turnaround under new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a renewed positivity and the team's 'big players' now stepping up and performing.


United had won just one of the last six Premier League games of Jose Mourinho's time in charge, but Solskjaer has overseen back-to-back wins and eight goals scored. There are no longer any suggestions that the players aren't playing for the manager.

"It was Ole's first home game, and the positivity that came from Cardiff game, the performance and result and I think everyone was looking forward to the game," Giggs told MUTV after United prevailed 3-1 against Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

"The big players are turning up, [Paul] Pogba with the goals, David [de Gea] with a great save and Marcus [Rashford] getting better and better each game," Giggs added.

"There's a real positivity around the place and we need that to carry on now going into the Bournemouth game.

That Bournemouth game will come on 29th December and is a real opportunity for United to record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time this season and further close the gap to the top four, which currently stands at eight points after being cut from 11.


If Solskjaer can guide United to Champions League qualification, rumour has it the Norwegian will be in line for a bumper pay day for just six months work.

According to the Daily Star, a top four finish will see the interim boss pocket a £2m bonus if he can ensure United are in the Champions League next season. Finishing in the top four will see that happen, or winning this season's competition if they don't qualify domestically.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United will be boosted by the returns of Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku for the upcoming Bournemouth game after both were forced to sit out against Huddersfield. Alexis Sanchez also has a chance of returning after his hamstring injury absence.

