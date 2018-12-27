Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Takes 'Full Responsibility' as Goalless Run Continues Against Frosinone

December 27, 2018

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso claims that he deserves to take the bulk of the criticism which has been directed at the Rossoneri following their 0-0 draw with Frosinone on Boxing Day.


The likes of Gonzalo Higuaín and Samu Castillejo had great chances to score for Milan, but their squandered chances has extended their run without a goal all the way back to the start of December - Frosinone actually came closest to scoring, and they would have won had it not been for VAR.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

This barren run in front of goal has seen Gattuso's job come under threat, and the under-fire coach said that his side need to avoid becoming "absent-minded" in games, singling out midfielder Franck Kessié for criticism after the match.


"As for the game, I think the draw is right," Gattuso told the club's official website. "We had chances but we did not make the most of them. 


"We have to be calm and avoid giving in to pressure, I have to make the team understand that mistakes can happen but that does not mean we become absent-minded.

"I cannot be relaxed because we have not scored since the 2nd of December. It is difficult to be serene in my line of work. I would not be here if the team did not support me. 


"I'm the first person responsible for this situation, I take full responsibility. I see a lot of effort on the part of the players, there are some who are struggling and we lack some key players on the pitch. [Tiémoué] Bakayoko and Kessié do a great job even though Franck did not perform so well today."


Italian outlet Calciomercato are now reporting that Gattuso will be removed as Milan's head coach at the start on the winter break, which begins following their match against SPAL on Saturday.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has been heavily linked with the job at San Siro, largely thanks to his long-standing relations with newly appointed chief executive, Ivan Gazidis.

