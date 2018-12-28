Huddersfield Confirm Ramadan Sobhi Will Leave Club in January to Join Al Ahly on Loan

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that fringe forward Ramadan Sobhi will leave the club to join Al Ahly in his native Egypt on loan for the remainder of the season when the January transfer window opens next week, subject to international and Premier League clearance.

Sobhi joined Huddersfield from Stoke following the Potters' relegation from the Premier League. But the 21-year-old suffered an injury early in his Terriers career and has struggled to establish himself since returning to fitness.

"Ramadan has been a little unlucky with circumstances this season. After a decent pre-season, he suffered an injury just before the start of the Premier League and it took some time to clear," manager David Wagner explained to htafc.com.

"When he eventually regained full fitness, other players were ahead of him in the team and he hasn't been able to force his way into the line-up. He is keen for this loan move to happen and I think it is the best for everyone at this stage."

Sobhi hasn't started a Premier League game for Huddersfield and has only four substitute appearances to his name, two of which came in the defeats against Bournemouth and Newcastle earlier this month.

In heading to Al Ahly, Sobhi is returning to his boyhood club. He first joined the Cairo-based team as a 12-year-old in the youth ranks and eventually progressed to the first team in 2014. He was twice an Egyptian Premier League winner and will hope for similar success now.

William Early/GettyImages

It appears that Huddersfield have left the door open for Sobhi to return to west Yorkshire by specifically pointing out in their announcement that he is under contract until 2021, a deal that the club can also extend to 2022 should they wish.

