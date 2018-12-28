James Milner Ruled Out of Liverpool's Clash With Arsenal Due to Muscular Injury

Liverpool midfielder James Milner will sit out their clash with Arsenal at the weekend, after the 32-year-old missed the 4-0 win over Newcastle with a reported hamstring injury.

The news comes after Jurgen Klopp's press conference before the visit of Arsenal on Saturday where, as reported by James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, he explained that the match will come too soon for Milner, but he should be back in contention for the crucial fixture with Manchester City in early January.

Klopp says Milner won't be available for visit of Arsenal but should be back for City away #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 28, 2018

He becomes the latest player to face a spell on the sidelines, after being tasked with offering emergency cover at right back in recent weeks due to injuries to Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While the latter returned for the win over Newcastle, Gomez remains out until late January, as does fellow central defender Joel Matip.

While predominantly a midfielder throughout his 154 appearances for Liverpool, Milner has developed a reputation for competently doing a job wherever it has been required, and served as first-choice left back for much of the 2016/17 campaign after Alberto Moreno fell out of favour.

With Andy Robertson emerging to fill that role and Alexander-Arnold remaining first pick on the right of the defence, Milner was likely to play in midfield against Arsenal, but the depth the Reds have in the position means his absence is far from a disaster.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Giorginio Wijnaldum all remain available, as does Naby Keita, who has featured on the left of midfield in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the boss provided some positive injury news as he confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to return to training in February, well ahead of the initial schedule that forecast a season-long absence for the 25-year-old.