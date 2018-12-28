Man Utd Have 'No Intention' of Selling Paul Pogba Despite Links With Juventus & Barcelona

Manchester United have 'no intention' of selling Paul Pogba when the January transfer window opens next week, with hopes that Jose Mourinho's recent sacking has removed any motivation the Frenchman may have had to leave Old Trafford.





The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho infamously soured over the final 12 months of the Portuguese manager's reign. The player was allegedly labelled a 'virus' after the 2-2 draw against Southampton earlier this month and was an unused substitute against Liverpool.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Juventus and Barcelona have both been heavily linked with an approach for a number of weeks and months, but a report from the Daily Telegraph notes that United are not interested in selling and consider Pogba to be crucial to plans both on and off the pitch.

It is further said that United hope the situation around Pogba's future will 'begin to settle down' now that Mourinho has been removed from the picture.

The Telegraph acknowledges there is uncertainty over whether agent Mino Raiola, who has reportedly been sounding out potential new clubs for nearly a year, will continue to look for a move. But Pogba was apparently informed by United chief Ed Woodward in August that a sale would not be sanctioned and that firm line in the sand has not been redrawn.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Pogba immediately returned to the United lineup after Mourinho was dismissed and his form has already vastly improved in just two games under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An Opta powered stat revealed that Pogba has been directly involved in four goals in two Premier League games under Solskjaer (2 goals, 2 assists), which is the same total he had registered in his last 12 games under Mourinho (1 goal, 3 assists).

Midfield colleague Nemanja Matic has backed Pogba to be the 'difference' for United.

"When he plays at his best, he can make the difference in every game," the Serbian international is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"He played very well (against Huddersfield), but I think that he can do even more. (It was) very important for him to score some goals. The confidence for the next one is going to be bigger and he needs to know that he still can improve.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"He needs to know that he's very important for this team. As I said, his quality can make the difference every game and, yeah, I hope that he will continue like this."