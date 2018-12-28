Rolando Aarons Forced to Train With Newcastle Reserves Following Return From Slovan Liberec

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been told to train with the club's reserve side as manager Rafa Benitez reportedly does not see a future for the 23-year-old at the club.

After failing to secure a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, the once-promising youngster was sent out on loan to Czech side Slovan Liberec. He made 13 appearances for the club, failing to register either a goal or an assist, before returning to the club ahead of the winter window.

News of Aarons' current situation comes from the Newcastle Chronicle, who state that Aarons is training with the academy sides as he is not registered in the first team's Premier League squad.

After making his debut for the club in 2014, many expected big things from the young winger. In just his second Premier League appearance, Aarons offered a goal and an assist in his 23-minute outing against Crystal Palace, but quickly found himself ruled out through injury.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

This has proven to be a theme for Aarons' Newcastle career. During his first season, Aarons missed a total of 34 matches for the club, which certainly halted any momentum which the youngster had built.

Since then, Aarons has missed a further 59 matches for the Magpies. In four years with the first team, he has been restricted to just 27 appearances in all competitions.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is under contract at St. James' Park until 2021, but Newcastle may look to sell Aarons as early as the January transfer window. 

West Bromwich Albion were believed to be tracking Aarons during the summer, but it remains to be seen whether they would choose to reignite their interest in the winger.

