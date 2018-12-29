Gennaro Gattuso Insists He Has Backing of Milan Board Despite Speculation Over His Future

December 29, 2018

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has insisted he has the backing of the board despite speculation regarding his position at the club. 

The Rossoneri currently find themselves in sixth place in Serie A, 22 points behind current leaders Juventus, while their Boxing Day goalless draw with Frosinone extending their run without a league goal to four games.

Despite their recent baron spell, Gattuso has remained defiant ahead of Milan's final game of 2018 against SPAL and believes he has the support of those in the boardroom to turn things around.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As quoted by Goal, he said: "There's a lot of disappointment, we've fixed the defence but now we can't score. The biggest frustration with Frosinone is how we approached the game, we need to be aware that we had a disastrous December.

"We have the chance to finish the first half of the season on 31 points, Milan have only managed to do that once in the past few years.

"The players don't have to think about my future, I feel confidence from the directors even if it's normal that we need results. I need to think about what's good for these players."

Milan are without a win in their last five games in all competitions and recent reports have linked former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with the position due to mounting pressure on Gattuso, although he hopes to be given the chance to see the club through their 'negative period'.

He added: "I want to keep working, I haven't been here to mess around in these last months. There's a desire to continue this path with the lads, we're in a negative period but I'm not thinking about my future.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"I thank those who have given me this chance. Even if things were going well I'd always be under pressure, the important thing is to guide the team."

