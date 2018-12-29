Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Insists He Doesn't Have 'Divine Right' to Succeed Jurgen Klopp

December 29, 2018

Steven Gerrard insists that he has to earn his managerial stripes before he can be considered for the manager's job at former club Liverpool, adding that his legendary status at Anfield doesn't give him a "divine right" for the role.

The 38-year-old spent almost his entire playing career on Merseyside after coming through the club's academy, making 710 appearances for Liverpool before eventually moving to MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015.

Since hanging up his boots in two years later, Gerrard has gone on to take charge of Scottish giants Rangers in his first step on the managerial ladder, but the former England international claims there is no reason he should be considered as Jürgen Klopp's eventual successor.

"Liverpool have one of the best managers in the world and are flying high. Just because you have been a successful player does not mean you have the divine right to be next in the queue," Gerrard told The Telegraph.

"Just because you are popular with the fans it does not make you the right man to replace Klopp, if and when he goes. It is very presumptuous.

"It is also disrespectful to Rangers given the size of this club and everything they have gone through to just assume I have come here to learn and use it as a stepping stone to Liverpool.

"I am desperate to be successful at Rangers. Whether that leads to an extension here or on to a different challenge, I don’t know. That would depend on the challenge."


Gerrard's side currently sits three points behind Celtic - his former manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm of Rangers' Old Firm rivals - having played an extra game.

The former Liverpool midfielder also had his first taste of European football this year in Glasgow, coming up against Villarreal, Rapid Wein and Spartak Moscow during the Europa League group stages, although Rangers missed out on a place in the knockout stages.

