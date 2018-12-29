Maurizio Sarri Explains Why He Will Not 'Sit Down' With Eden Hazard to Discuss Contract Standoff

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has voiced his frustrations over Eden Hazard's contract stalemate and has admitted it is now 'time to decide' on the player's future.

The Belgian superstar's current deal with the Blues expires in the summer of 2020 and despite ongoing efforts to extend the 27-year-old's stay at Stamford Bridge, it has been to no avail.



Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With Hazard making it publicly clear of his admiration and desire to play for Real Madrid in the future, Sarri has acknowledged the situation has dragged on for too long.

The Chelsea boss said, as quoted by the Guardian : "I think that it's time to decide. Will I sit down with him? No, because I don't have the power to do this.

"I am the coach, I am not the president. I am not in charge of the market. I want to speak to him only about his position on the pitch.

"We have to solve this problem if we want to programme the future."





With both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata misfiring for the Blues up front, Sarri has utilised Hazard in a false nine position in recent weeks and became frustrated when questioned over his decision to do so.

Sarri added: "I cannot see the problem of Hazard in this role - he played four matches and scored three goals and made two assists. I am really very happy with him in this position because he is very able to score, first of all; very able to open spaces for teammates and very able to come to play with teammates.

19 - Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League this season (10 goals, nine assists); the most of any player in the competition. Leader. pic.twitter.com/Si7ZWPtv8T — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2018

"At the moment I am very happy with him in this position. In the future, he can play also as a winger, of course. I don't know if he prefers to play as a winger but if he is able to play like in the last match in the centre, for me it's not a problem to put him in the centre."