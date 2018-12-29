Rafa Benitez Insists Newcastle Youngster Is 'Happy' Despite Limited First Team Opportunities

By 90Min
December 29, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is 'happy' at the club following his recent stint as the side's back-up to Martin Dubravka. 

The 21-year-old has made just one senior appearance for the Magpies, which came in an FA Cup third round tie against Luton Town in January 2018, resulting in the keeper leaving St. James' Park in recent seasons in search of minutes with loan spells at the likes of Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. 


Woodman, however, has been on the bench for each of Newcastle's last seven games in the Premier League thanks to an injury to Karl Darlow, with Benitez claiming the Under-20 World Cup winner is providing good competition for the goalkeeping position in training.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Benitez said: "He’s doing really well. “He’s happy because now he’s No 2 and is training well. He has a great future. 

"Young keepers want to play, but he knows now he has an opportunity to be there. He’s pushing Darlow really hard. Because he’s not fit, ask me in a few weeks [if Darlow is still number two]."

Newcastle face Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup at the turn of the year, which could result in Woodman making his second appearance for the club, should Benitez wish to rotate his squad. 

Before then, the north east side have two Premier League games to contend with, as they play Watford in their final fixture of 2018, before kicking off 2019 with a home game against a rejuvenated Manchester United

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)