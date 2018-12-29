'Rock and Roll': Barcelona Legend Heaps Praise on Liverpool After Comprehensive Win Over Arsenal

Legendary Barcelona defender Carles Puyol has lavished praise on Liverpool after their comprehensive demolition job of Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a hat-trick from Roberto Firmino helped the Reds rip Arsenal apart, with Jurgen Klopp's side eventually running out deserved 5-1 winners.

Klopp's side have earned plaudits from all around the world for their high intensity style of play, and they appear to have a fan in Puyol - who won countless honours with Barcelona at club level and Spain on the international stage - following their latest victory.

I Love rock & roll #Liverpool — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) December 29, 2018

The legendary Catalan defender took to Twitter to praise Liverpool's enigmatic performance, where they fought back from a goal down to overrun the Gunners in a scintillating first half of action on Merseyside.

Puyol proclaimed "I love rock & roll #Liverpool", causing quite the stir among the 11.3 million followers he has on Twitter. He even exchanged some banter with former Liverpool favourite, and Spain international teammate, Luis Garcia - asking his opinion of what may happen in the forthcoming fixture between the Reds and Premier League title rivals Manchester City.





The Spanish defender appears to be have developed a fondness for watching Liverpool games, with Puyol recently having queried when VAR would be introduced in the Premier League - stemming from the controversial award of a penalty for Mohamed Salah in the Reds clash with Newcastle on Boxing Day.

If he liked what he saw today, he'll no doubt be looking forward to Liverpool's heavyweight clash with Manchester City which takes place at Anfield next Thursday.